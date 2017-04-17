Iran respects Turkish nation's decision on referendum

Tehran, Iran, Apr. 17



By Mehdi Sepahvand, Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Iran respects the Turkish people decision on constitutional referendum, which was held April 16, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.‎



"The referendum is Turkey's domestic issue and we will respect to Turkish nation's vote," Qasemi said at a press conference in Tehran Apr. 17, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.



He further expressed hope that the referandum will serve unity, peace, security and stability in Turkey.



However, Qasemi added that it is to early to judge the outcome of the referendum.



The preliminary results of the Turkey’s referendum indicate that about 51.4 percent of Turkish voters agreed to the constitution amendments.

