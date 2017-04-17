Ashgabat to host Energy Charter Forum in May

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat will host the Energy Charter Forum, titled “Towards a Multilateral Framework Agreement on Transit of Energy Resources” on May 30-31, the Turkmen Oil and Gas Complex said in a message.

The issues of preparation were discussed during the meeting of the Organizing Committee on holding international events related to Turkmenistan’s Chairmanship in the Energy Charter Conference in 2017.

The forum will provide a platform for a policy dialogue on energy transit in order to promote open energy markets, diversification of supply sources and routes, and sustainable development.

The forum will address operational, regulatory and legal aspects of energy transit, including natural gas, oil and electricity. It will bring together government officials, representatives of international organizations, industry and academic institutions to discuss existing challenges and opportunities stemming from cross-border energy flows.

According to the message, the forum will be followed by the International Energy Media Forum on May 31 to brief representatives of diplomatic corps in Turkmenistan and mass media on the Energy Charter Process and priorities of Turkmenistan’s chairmanship in 2017, and the fifth international meeting of experts on reliable and stable transit of energy resources.

It was previously reported that Ashgabat suggested to start developing universal mechanisms within the UN that would ensure the reliable and safe operation of the international energy infrastructure taking into account the interests of both producer countries, transit countries and gas consumers.

Turkmenistan is one of the rich countries for its natural gas resources. According to BP, the country’s recoverable reserves are estimated at 17.5 trillion cubic meters of gas or nine percent of total global reserves, which puts Turkmenistan on the fourth position in this field after Iran, Russia and Qatar.