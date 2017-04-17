Ilham Aliyev: Measures to promote Azerbaijan’s non-oil export yield good results

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has said the decisions, laws and decrees he signed last year created good opportunities to diversify Azerbaijan’s economy even more.

“In particular, the measures taken to promote export of non-oil products yield good results,” President Aliyev told a republican conference of non-oil exporters he chaired in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh District.

“We began to apply a promotion system. I have told about this in the past years, too. Because the system of promotion has justified itself in some other countries and led to growth of export. We studied appropriate advanced experience in the world and on this basis we applied promotion of investing and exporting systems in Azerbaijan,” said Ilham Aliyev.

“Both systems are functioning successfully,” he added. “Entrepreneurs maybe even didn’t believe the state would render them such assistance. Sometimes they were even surprised.”

“Now, they see if their products reach the world markets, the state returns some percent of the products’ price to them. That is, this is a great initiative for stimulation.”

“On one hand, entrepreneurs gain extra profits, and on the other, this has moral sense,” the president underlined. “Because, the entrepreneurs’ confidence increases, they work even more confidently, they bring investments to our country with more confidence.”