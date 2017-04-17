Ilham Aliyev: Development of entrepreneurship – a priority for Azerbaijan

Development of entrepreneurship is one of the priority issues for Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev at a republican conference of non-oil exporters in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh District.

“Development of entrepreneurship is one of the priority issues for us. The government is providing both political and great methodological support for the development of entrepreneurship. The Aran Regional Development Center for entrepreneurs in Yevlakh District was built and commissioned by the Azerbaijani government. And this is another sign of support for the development of entrepreneurship,” said the president.

“We hold meetings with entrepreneurs on a regular basis several times a year. We have held hundreds of meetings with entrepreneurs over the past 13-14 years. I have personally attended the opening of a number of business ventures. Entrepreneurs are well aware that a great support, as well as political support is given to their activities by the state,” he added.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that low-interest loans totaling more than two billion manats have been granted to entrepreneurs by the state through the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support in recent years.