Iran Central bank delegation to attend IMF-World Bank session

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



A delegation from the Central Bank of Iran will visit the US to take part at the 2017 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The CBI delegation will attended the upcoming meetings which will be held in Washington, DC from April 21 to 23, the CBI said Apr. 17.



The spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the IMF bring together economy ministers, governors of central banks and civil society organizations to discuss among others global economic affairs.



The plenary session of the IMF and World Bank Group's Boards of Governors is scheduled only during the Annual Meetings in autumn.