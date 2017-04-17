Tehran slams UK for preventing yellow cake purchase

Tehran, Iran, April 17

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Tehran has lashed out at the UK for preventing the Islamic Republic from buying nuclear yellow cake from Kazakhstan, according to the Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi.

Iran is authorized by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to purchase natural uranium or yellowcake. However, to do so, it needs to obtain the approval of the Joint Commission, a body of representatives from Russia, the UK, China, France, Germany, the US, and the EU.

Qassemi said that UK’s negative vote on the purchase was contrary to its commitments under the nuclear deal.

“We hope the UK returns to its commitments under the JCPOA…. They have acted contrary to the JCPOA,” Qassemi said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qssemi commented on the prospect of the JCPOA under Iran’s future government as the country is planning a presidential election May 19, saying any Iranian government will continue to enact the deal.