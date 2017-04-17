Car sales continue to decrease in Kazakhstan

2017-04-17 16:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Official car dealers decreased sales of new cars by 28.2 percent in 1Q2017 compared to the same period of 2016, Kazakhstan’s Union of automotive industry enterprises KazAvtoProm said in a report.

As much as 7,569 cars were sold in Kazakhstan in the reporting period.

In monetary terms, new car sales in Kazakhstan, on the contrary, increased by 12.4 percent to $183.3 million.

In March official dealers’ sales hit 2,714 cars (5.7 percent up compared to February 2017).

As much as 29 percent of all cars sold in 1Q2017 were assembled in Kazakhstan, 71 percent of cars we imported from abroad.

In 1Q2017 the best seller brand was Toyota. As much as 1,506 Toyota cars were sold in Kazakhstan in the reporting period. In the previous years, Russian Lada was the market leader in terms of sales. In 1Q2017 Lada shifted to second place with 1,271 sold cars.

The top-five best-seller brands also include Renault with 670 sold cars, Ravon with 505 cars and Hyundai with 496 cars.

KIA with 446 sold cars, GAZ with 438 cars, Volkswagen with 315 cars, Nissan with 291 cars и UAZ with 283 cars are in top-10 in terms of new car sales.

Car sales in Kazakhstan have been decreasing since 2014.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova