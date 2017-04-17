Russia ratifies deal on military, technical co-op with Uzbekistan

2017-04-17 16:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 17

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has ratified an agreement with Uzbekistan to develop military and technical cooperation. A corresponding document was published on the Russia’s official internet portal of legal information.

Earlier, Putin and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a joint statement supported further development of military and technical cooperation.

It was previously reported that Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a law on ratification of the agreement with Russia on April 3. The law was adopted by the Legislative (lower) house of the Uzbek parliament on Jan. 25 and approved by the Senate (upper house) on March 28.



The agreement on military and technical cooperation was signed between Russia and Uzbekistan in Moscow in November 2016.

The purpose of the agreement is to further deepen cooperation in the military and technical sphere, improve the system of equipping with prospective weapons and military equipment, maintain the scientific, technical, production and technological potential of the parties, as well as strengthen the sides’ defense capabilities.