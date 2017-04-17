Ilham Aliyev: ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand already gaining world fame

2017-04-17 16:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

Trend:

President Ilham Aliyev said practical measures have been taken to promote the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand worldwide, adding the brand is already gaining world fame.

Several export missions have been dispatched to foreign countries and this has been of great benefit, the head of state said at a republican conference of non-oil exporters in the Yevlakh District.

“We decided to open Azerbaijani trading houses in several countries, and we are already close to doing it. All steps taken by the state create additional opportunities for entrepreneurs.”

“We need to try to completely provide ourselves with consumer products in the next 3-4 years. This will create additional opportunities for export,” Ilham Aliyev said. “We should constantly increase production in order to fully meet the domestic demand and present competitive export products.”

President Ilham Aliyev also stressed the importance of food security, saying Azerbaijan is close to completely providing its food security.