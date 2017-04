EU-Azerbaijan business forum to be held June 8

2017-04-17 16:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

An EU-Azerbaijan business forum will be held in Baku on June 8, a source in the EU Delegation in Baku told Trend Apr. 17.

The opportunities of developing the EU-Azerbaijan business cooperation are expected to be discussed at the forum.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anahanum