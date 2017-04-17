Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign memo on development of relations (PHOTO)

2017-04-17 17:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 17

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The Azerbaijan Tourism Association and the Association of Private Tourism Agencies of Uzbekistan signed a memorandum on the development of relations, the Azerbaijani embassy in Uzbekistan told Trend Apr. 17.

The memorandum was signed by Nahid Baghirov, head of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association, and Nabijan Kasimov, head of the Association of Private Tourism Agencies of Uzbekistan, as part of the "World of Leisure" international tourism exhibition, held in Tashkent April 13-14, 2017.

The document envisages the exchange of experience and information regarding the development of tourism industry, joint tours and events related to the promotion of tourism and the promotion of health tourism between the two countries.

Azerbaijan’s stand at the World of Leisure exhibition has been presented by the Heydar Aliyev Center under the Azerbaijani embassy in Uzbekistan this year.

The country’s rich cultural heritage, its tourism potential, described in the publications prepared by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism were demonstrated at Azerbaijan’s stand.

Baku Shopping Festival was also presented during the exhibition.