Iran blocks Telegram voice calling service

2017-04-17 17:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



The voice call feature ‎of Telegram messaging app was deactivated in Iran, only days after it became operational.



The feature was blocked by order of Iran’s Judiciary on Apr. 17, semi-official Fars news agency reported citing its sources in Iran’s ICT ministry.



Telegram, the most popular communications app in Iran, introduced the feature March 30, but Iran blocked it due to security concerns.



However, the voice calling service became operational in Iran on April 14.



Almost 60 percent of Iran’s internet bandwidth goes through this app, according to authorities. Something between 20 and 30 million Iranians use Telegram, according to the country's Supreme Council of Cyberspace.



According to Mehr news agency, 80.5 percent of the Russian-developed app’s users are Iranian.