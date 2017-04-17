One dead, several injured in Uzbek-Tajik border incident

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 17

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

A Tajik citizen was killed as a result of the incident Apr. 15 on the Uzbek-Tajik border, the press service of the Committee for State Border Protection of the National Security Service of Uzbekistan said Apr. 17.

The Uzbek border guards noticed that a herd of cattle crossed into the Kuruksay village of the Sariasi district of the Surxondaryo region (south of Uzbekistan) from the adjacent Tajik territory, according to the press service.

Tajik citizens, who were grazing the livestock in the territory of Uzbekistan, didn’t obey the demand of the Uzbek border guards to leave the country’s territory and attacked them using knives and sticks.

The Uzbek border guards opened fire at the violators, according to the press service.

As a result, one of the violators, a citizen of Tajikistan, Asliddin Shoimov, died from the wounds. The other two violators were able to escape to the adjacent Tajik territory.

The Uzbek border guards received various injuries when repelling the attack.

The law enforcement agencies of Uzbekistan initiated a criminal case.