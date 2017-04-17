Iran army to reorganize ground forces

2017-04-17 18:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian army plans to reorganize its ground forces in order to improve the battle capabilities, a senior commander said.



Iranian Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari has said that “structural changes” will take place within the ground forces in order to improve battle capabilities, Fars news agency reported.



The changes will shift the orientation of the ground forces towards offense, according to the commander.



According to the commander several army brigades will be reorganized and equipped in order to become mobile offensive brigades.



The Islamic Republic on several occasions has announced that its military doctrine is merely based on deterrence assuring other countries that its military might poses no threat to anyone.