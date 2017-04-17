Iran’s Zarif: Long-term co-op with Turkmenistan on agenda

2017-04-17 18:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Tehran has put long-term cooperation with Ashgabat on agenda, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told an economic conference in Turkmenistan’s capital on Monday.

Calling for expansion of bilateral trade, Zarif added that the two countries enjoy proper diplomatic ties, IRNA news agency reported Apr. 17.

He further urged for employing national currencies in trade cooperation between the two countries.

The foreign minister also spoke about cooperation in transportation sector and said the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway is capable of linking Central Asia to the Persian Gulf.

Speaking about energy sector, Zarif called for further expansion of cooperation between the two countries in this sector.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Turkmenistan on the first leg of his regional tour to Central Asia and Caucasus to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Georgia and Kazakhstan will be the next destinations of the top Iranian diplomat during the three-day visit.