AZAL to launch direct flights from Baku to Jeddah

2017-04-17

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), starting from September, will carry out direct flights from Baku to Jeddah, the second big city of Saudi Arabia, the press service of AZAL said Apr. 17.

Jeddah is an economic capital of Saudi Arabia and the largest city in the administrative district of Mecca. Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) is one of the main transit points for pilgrims and tourists.

Flights to Jeddah will be carried out on Thursdays and Sundays on comfortable Airbus A320 airliners equipped with economy and business class cabins.

Direct flights to Jeddah, which will become unique in the region, will be conveniently matched with other flights of AZAL. This will allow planning convenient transit from the countries of Europe and the CIS through the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was named the best airport in the post-Soviet area by UK’s Skytrax.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please call:

+ (99412) 598-88-80

*8880

Email: callcenter@azal.az