WB signs $33-million contract within JSSIP project in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The World Bank (WB) and the BestComp Group have signed a contract on the delivery, installation and maintenance of IT equipment for main and reserve DATA-centers as part of the Judicial Services and Smart Infrastructure Project (JSSIP) in Azerbaijan, the bank told Trend.

The contract’s cost is almost $33 million.

The JSSIP project was approved in 2014. Its total cost is $200 million, $100 million of which accounts for the government share. The JSSIP project is expected to be implemented until December 31, 2018.

The project’s aims are to improve the access, transparency and efficiency of delivery of selected justice services.

Azerbaijan joined the WB in 1992.