Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

2017-04-18 10:34 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 119 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry April 18.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim Gilizhajili and Jafarli villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in the Voskevan and Shavarshavan villages of the Noyemberyan district and in the Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights and in the Aghbulag, Kokhanabi and Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army position located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army also underwent fire from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh village of the Tartar district, Garagashli, Marzili, Sarijali, Javahirli, Yusifjanli villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashagi Veysalli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions on nameless heights in the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.