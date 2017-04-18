Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan to hold negotiations

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The state visit of Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Kazakhstan kicks off today, the Turkmen government said in a message Apr. 18.

Berdimuhamedov is expected to hold negotiations with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev in Astana.

The next meeting of the two neighboring states’ leaders will give a strong momentum for the further progressive development and strengthening of relations of constructive cooperation, according to the message.

The Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service commented on the issue that the two countries cooperate effectively in a wide range of areas, including in the trade and economic sphere, energy, transport and communications sectors.

The implementation of big joint projects that includes the construction of transnational gas pipeline, through which the Turkmen natural gas is delivered to China, and the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway route, is a vivid example of a pragmatic approach to establishing partnerships, according to the report.