Ashgabat, Tehran mull Caspian Sea issue, energy co-op

2017-04-18 10:53 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Iran, during political consultations held in Ashgabat, paid attention to the Caspian Sea issue and cooperation in energy sphere, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

“Noting the similarity of positions on ensuring peace, security and sustainable development in the region and the world as a whole, the sides expressed their commitment to further development of regional and international cooperation,” said the message.

In this context, the two sides paid attention to issues of assistance for Afghanistan. During the negotiations, the parties focused on issues of further development of cooperation in the field of power industry, oil and gas and transportation.

Turkmenistan and Iran border on the Caspian Sea and have a land border. During the years of long-term cooperation, several major economic projects have been implemented.

Iran also buys electricity in Turkmenistan. The two states built the border dam “Dostluk” (Friendship) and completed the North-South railway project based on the trilateral agreement signed in 2007 with the participation of Turkmenistan, Iran and Kazakhstan.

Turkmenistan imports raw materials, construction materials, products of metallurgy and inorganic chemistry, plastic products, rubber, detergents, food and other consumer goods from Iran.