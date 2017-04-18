Malta ready to contribute to reaching Azerbaijan-EU agreement

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

Malta, during its EU presidency, is ready to support the signing of the Azerbaijan-EU agreement on strategic partnership and contribute to reaching the agreement, Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat told a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Azerbaijani FM is currently on an official visit in Malta.

During the meeting, Joseph Muscatexpressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation with Azerbaijan and noted the need to develop relations in all spheres, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Elmar Mammadyarov informed Muscat about Azerbaijan’s economic development and noted the large-scale projects that are now being implemented.