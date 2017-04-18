Iran’s Zarif congratulates Turkish nation on successful referendum‎

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated the Turkish people on the successful conduct of a referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Turkey.



In a phone call to his Turkish counterpart ‎Mevlut Cavusoglu on Apr. 17, Zarif offered his congratulations, Iran's foreign ministry said in a message.



Zarif further expressed hope that the achievement will strengthen stability and peace in Turkey.



Turkey held a referendum on Apr. 16 on a package of constitutional changes. The preliminary results of the referendum indicate that about 51.4 percent of Turkish voters agreed to the constitution amendments.