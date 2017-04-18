Joint Master’s degree program of BHOS and UK university

Within cooperation with Heriot-Watt University (HWU), Great Britain, and joint academic programs, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) announced admission to Master’s degree programs for 2017/2018 academic year on the following specialities (specializations): Petroleum Engineering (Reservoir Evaluation and Management) and Chemical Engineering (specialization: Oil and Gas Technology).

BHOS graduates, bachelors from other higher educational institutions educated in English, and specialists educated abroad can apply to participate in the admission contest to be conducted by the State Examination Centre. The admission test exams will be arranged based on the HWU study programs.

In total, 21 bachelors will be admitted to Master’s degree program. The teaching will be conducted in English language. Upon the program completion, the graduates will receive diplomas from both the Baku Higher Oil School and the Heriot-Watt University. Admission exams to these Master’s degree programs will be free of charge in accordance with the governmental order. Duration of the Master’s degree programs is a year and a half.