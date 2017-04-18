Iranian army showcases its military equipment (PHOTO)
2017-04-18 11:53 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18
By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:
Iranian army has showcased its equipment and arms on the occasion of the national army day in the country.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and high-ranking military commanders attended the ceremony in capital Tehran, Tasnim news agency reported.
Missile systems as well as air defense missile systems including the S-300 and man-portable air-defense systems, artillery guns, Akhgar machine gun, Shaher sniper rifle, tanks and armored personnel carriers and also rocket launcher vehicles were among arms showcased on April 18.