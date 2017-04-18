US shale oil, gas output expected to grow in May – EIA

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:



The shale output in the US oil production regions is expected to increase by 124,000 barrels per day in May and reach 5.193 million barrels per day (mbd) as compared to 5.069 mbd in April, the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Drilling Productivity Report.



The highest rise in shale output is expected in the country’s Permian region, as the production there will increase from 2.286 mbd to 2.362 mbd (up by 76,000 bpd), according to the report.



EIA forecasts 39,000 bpd increase in shale production of the US Eagle Ford region, while 8,000 bpd increase is expected in Niobrara.



At the same time, the shale output is expected to drop by 1,000 bpd in Bakken, while 1,000 bpd increase is forecast to be recorded in Utica, said the report.



EIA forecasts the gas production to increase in the US from 49.588 billion cubic feet per day to 50.089 billion cubic feet per day.

