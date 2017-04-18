MP: Azerbaijan keen to strengthen relations with OSCE PA

2017-04-18 12:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to strengthen relations with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), Azay Guliyev, Azerbaijani MP and OSCE PA deputy chairman, told reporters in Baku Apr. 18.

Guliyev noted that in connection with this, Azerbaijani parliament’s Speaker Ogtay Asadov has invited OSCE PA President Christine Muttonen to Azerbaijan.

“We hope that the visit will take place in the near future,” said the MP adding that the next meeting of the OSCE PA will be held in Copenhagen on Apr. 23-24.

