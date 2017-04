ADIF to sell closed banks’ assets at auction

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) will sell assets of the closed banks at auctions, ADIF Executive Director Azad Javadov told a press conference in Baku Apr. 18.

No bank’s assets have been sold yet, according to him.

