Another innovation from Unibank

2017-04-18 13:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Unibank has come up with another banking innovation – a Unibank Mobile BUSINESS app is developed for unincorporated entrepreneurs. Customers can now manage their accounts anywhere and at any time. The app provides the 24-hour control of accounts and gives the remote access to other banking services – no need to call to the bank.

Below is the list of the services available thanks to the new app:

- Management of card and current accounts

- Getting any card, loan, deposit and account information

- Card account and current account statements

- Transferring money to cards, accounts and to other clients of the bank

- Payment of loans, utility fees and other charges

- Getting the whereabouts of any branch, payment terminal or ATM of the bank

- Updates about the FX rates, banking innovations and campaigns

- The option to contact the bank at any time round the clock

The functionality of the app will be expanded in the nearest future. Unibank is building a platform to enable tax and customs duty, Social Protection Fund fee and insurance premium payments.

You can register in the app at the Unibank branches and using your Asan Imza.

The Unibank Mobile BUSINESS is available for iOS and Android. Download it to your tablet or smartphone at (http://onelink.to/ffdbwf) and rid yourself of routine.

For details please call us at (012) 117, visit our website (www.unibank.az) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/unibank.az) or Twitter (https://twitter.com/unibank)