Kazakhstan names its main export products

2017-04-18 13:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Fuel and energy products still accounts for the majority of Kazakhstan’s export.

In January-February 2017, fuel and energy products accounted for 67.1 percent of all Kazakhstan’s export or $4.63 billion, according to Kazakh Statistics Committee’s data.

As much as 17.9 percent of Kazakhstan’s export or almost $1.24 billion fell on metals and products from metals in the reporting period.

Moreover Kazakhstan exported products of the chemical industry worth $191.54 million (2.8 percent of all export) and food products worth almost $320.12 million (4.6 percent of all export).

In 2016 as much as 60.7 percent of all export from the country fell on fuel and energy products,16.7 percent – on metals and metals products, 7.2 percent – on products of chemical industry and 5.8 percent – on food products.

In January – February 2017 Kazakhstan’s export increased to $6.856 billion compared to $5.629 billion in the same period of 2016.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova