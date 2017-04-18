Georgian PM to visit Tehran soon

2017-04-18

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will visit Tehran in near future.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze in Tbilisi, Zarif said the sides discussed programs for expansion of bilateral ties at a meeting this morning, IRNA news agency reported Apr. 18.

According to the Iranian minister, the two countries plan to broaden cooperation in the fields of transportation, industry, education as well as international and regional issues.

Zarif further spoke about a plan to create a transportation corridor connecting the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea.

He added that the creation of the corridor would help reduce transportation costs and other regional countries can be involved as well.

Zarif has arrived in Georgia as part of his regional tour to the Caucasus and Central Asia aimed at expansion of regional cooperation. He has already visited Turkmenistan and his next destination will be Kyrgyzstan.