Ilham Aliyev meets Bulgaria’s ex-president Plevneliyev (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2017-04-18 14:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 12:16)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received former President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliyev.

Former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliyev said he is always happy to visit Azerbaijan.

Pointing out his meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, Rosen Plevneliyev emphasized their signing the document on strategic partnership between the two countries.

Plevneliyev noted that President Aliyev’s far-sighted policy contributed to implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his visit to Bulgaria and his meetings with the Bulgarian president, hailing the excellent relations between the two countries.

He expressed his confidence that fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria will further develop.