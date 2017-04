SOFAZ to continue investing in real estate funds

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

Trend:

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) will continue to invest in real estate funds within the share of the investment portfolio that is specified in the fund’s regulations (10 percent), said SOFAZ Executive Director Shahmar Movsumov.

He made the remarks at a press conference in Baku Apr. 18.

