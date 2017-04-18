Karabakh conflict can be resolved only within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 18

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Mammadyarov, who is on an official visit to Malta, has made remarks at a meeting with Speaker of the Maltese Parliament Anġlu Farrugia, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said Apr. 18.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister has already met with Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani foreign minister spoke about the negotiation process on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ministry said.

As for the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the modern world, Mammadyarov and Farrugia emphasized the importance of developing the interparliamentary cooperation.

During the meeting, Mammadyarov and Farrugia also expressed gratification with the current bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malta, the ministry said.