SOFAZ: No problems expected with SGC project’s financing

2017-04-18 16:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

Trend:

No problems are expected in 2017 in connection with the financing of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project, Shahmar Movsumov, executive director of Azerbaijan’s state oil fund SOFAZ, said at a press conference in Baku Apr. 18.

Story still developing