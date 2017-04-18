Police helicopter crashes in Turkey (UPDATING)

2017-04-18 16:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

16:23 (GMT+4) There were 12 people in the Sikorsky S-70 helicopter, which crashed in Turkey’s southeastern province of Tunceli, the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper reported.

"There were seven policemen, two judges and three crewmen in the helicopter," the newspaper reported.

The helicopter belonged to the country’s main police department.

The rescuers were sent to the crash site.

15:15 (GMT+4) A police helicopter has crashed in Turkey’s southeastern province of Tunceli, the Turkish media report.

It is not ruled out that the helicopter crashed due to bad weather conditions.

Story still developing