Energy – strategic direction of Turkmen-Kazakh partnership

2017-04-18

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Energy is the strategic direction of partnership between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, said Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Berdimuhamedov made the remarks during the high-level negotiations in Astana, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported Apr. 18.

Giving an example, the Turkmen president spoke about the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline, built in 2009. Implementation of this unique project is of great importance for development of energy cooperation in the Eurasian area.

Particularly, for Kazakhstan, this means the creation of new opportunities for the supply of Kazakh gas to China, and receiving revenues from the transit of energy resources through its territory, according to the report.

Berdimuhamedov said indicative here is the fact that Kazakhstan has consistently supported Turkmen initiatives in this field, having co-authored two relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly in 2008 and 2013.