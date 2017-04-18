Iran parliament votes to create ministry of tourism

Tehran, Iran, Apr. 18

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

The Iranian Parliament has passed a bill that orders the formation of a ministry of cultural heritage and tourism, IRIB news agency reported April 18.

According to the new law, the government has to transform the existing Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Organization into a ministry with comparable fields of activity.

The law also orders the government to file a draft of the to-be ministry’s regulations and deliver it to the Parliament in a year’s time.