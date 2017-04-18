TAP key infrastructure for decarbonization: Italian minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is an important infrastructure supporting decarbonization, said Italy’s Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti.

He pointed out that his country’s energy strategy is focused on renewables and natural gas, Italian media reported Apr. 18.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union.

TAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.



The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP will be 878 km in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

