Turkey to mull lifting of economic restrictions with Russia

2017-04-18 17:50

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

A Turkish delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, will pay a working visit to Moscow Apr. 18, Turkish media outlets reported.

The delegation will also include Turkey’s Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci.

The sides are expected to mull lifting of economic restrictions imposed by Russia on the import of Turkish fruits and vegetables, restoration of a visa-free regime between the countries and other issues.

Members of the Turkish delegation will meet with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and other officials.