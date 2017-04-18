Turkish Armed Forces add mini UAV to their armory (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces added a mini unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) V3 series manufactured by Turkey’s Baykar Makina to their armory, the company tweeted Apr. 18.

The new reconnaissance mini drone will be used by the army, special forces, gendarmerie and police of Turkey.

UAV V3 series is also used by Qatar.

Baykar Makina company is the first Turkish manufacturer of UAVs. The company has developed 18 domestic models of combat, logistics and reconnaissance UAVs.