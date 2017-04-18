US-led coalition Syria strikes kill 20 civilians: monitor

Air strikes by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group killed 20 civilians in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province, a monitor said Apr. 18, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

The Britain-based monitor said a US strike on Apr. 17 night on the Deir ez-Zor town of Al-Bukamal had killed 13 civilians, among them five children.

The strike also killed three members of IS, which controls the town by the Syria-Iraq border, the monitor said.

Earlier on Apr.17, a US-led coalition strike killed seven civilians, including a child, in the village of Husseinyeh, the monitor said.