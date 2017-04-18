Turkey extends state of emergency for another 3 months

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

Trend:

Turkey’s government has extended the state of emergency in the country for another three months.

This decision was approved by the Turkish Parliament, the Anadolu Agency reported Apr. 18.

A three-month state of emergency was declared in Turkey on July 20, 2016 by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a military coup attempt took place in the country on July 15 night.

Since then the state of emergency has been twice prolonged for 90 days – on Oct. 3, 2016 and in January 2017.

On July 15, 2016 Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them.

However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier said the death toll as a result of the military coup attempt stood at 246 people, excluding the coup plotters, and over 2,000 people were wounded.