At least 24 dead after bus plunges into Philippines ravine

At least 24 people have died after a bus plunged into a deep ravine in the Philippines, Sky News reported.

Rescuers used ropes to reach the wreckage in Carranglan, a town in Nueva Ecija province.

Authorities said 22 people had been injured, some of them seriously - and it is believed the brakes of the bus had malfunctioned.

The head of a local hospital, Dr Arlene Jara, said children were among those hurt.

The vehicle crashed shortly before midday as it travelled to Ilocos Sur - a rice and tobacco growing region in the mountainous north of the country, according to Carranglan police chief Robert de Guzman.

Police and local officials said it had dropped about 80ft (24m).

Although the bus had a capacity of 45, there were 60 passengers on board, Carranglan mayor Mary Abad told ABS-CBN television.

"The road is really risky," she said. "There are many ravines."

Mr de Guzman said the vehicle is "totally wrecked" - and told reporters that almost all of the passengers were found outside the bus.

The top of the vehicle appeared to have been ripped off, he added.

Officials said it was one of the worst accidents involving a vehicle in the country in years.

Other accidents have been blamed on poorly maintained buses, inadequate road safety measures and local transport laws being weakly enforced.

A bus carrying college students on a camping trip had brake problems on a steep downhill road in February.

Fifteen people died after it smashed into a concrete electrical post in Tanay town in Rizal province, east of Manila.