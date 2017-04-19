Attack on christian church in Sinai kills one

One of the oldest Christian monasteries in Egypt was the subject of a violent attack on security forces. One soldier has been confirmed dead while at least four have been wounded, Sputnik reported citing local media outlets.

The St. Catherine Cathedral in Sinai was established in 565 A.D. as a Greek Orthodox church and is one of the oldest in the world.

Daesh claims that it was an armed confrontation rather than a suicide bombing. It is not clear whether the violence was the result of a blast or a shooting.

Egypt recently declared a state of emergency prior to a visit by Pope Francis in the wake of attacks conducted against churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks that killed dozens.