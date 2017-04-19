Trump directs national security council to review Iran nuclear deal

US president Donald Trump has directed a National Security Council-led review to study whether former president's decision to lift Iran sanctions is in US national-security interests, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced.

He has also said that US confirms Iran is fulfilling its obligations under the deal, but believes that the country is supporting terrorism.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, comprising Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Germany, signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran stated that it would not further seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the gradual lifting of international sanctions.