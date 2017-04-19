ADIF to pay off compensations to closed Dekabank’s depositors

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) intends to pay off compensations on uninsured deposits in Dekabank in April, Azad Javadov, ADIF executive director, said at a press conference in Baku.

He added that the remaining amount of uninsured deposits in the bank is 1.2 million manat.

So far, ADIF has paid compensations to the bank's clients in the amount of 3.087 million manat.

Dekabank's license was withdrawn on July 21, 2016 due to the inconsistency of its total capital with the minimum requirement of the Azerbaijani Central Bank (CBA) [50 million manat], non-fulfillment of obligations to the creditors, CBA's instructions, etc.

Dekabank started working in Azerbaijan in 1989.