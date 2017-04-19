Delta Maritime delivers pipes from Germany for TAP

2017-04-19 09:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Logistics provider Delta Maritime has delivered more than 40,000 tons of pipes and hot bends from Germany to Greece as part of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project.

The cargo was handled through Thessaloniki, Kavala and Alexandroupolis ports before being delivered by Delta to the main marshaling yards of TAP in Greece.

Additional 13,000 tons of pipes will be delivered by Delta for TAP project throughout 2017.

Delta Maritime Limited was founded in Thessaloniki, Greece in November 2004. It is recognized as a leading independent freight forwarder specializing in project cargo logistics.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union.

TAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.



The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP will be 878 km in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn