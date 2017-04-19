UNEC’s international students watch “Shot Monuments” (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Trend:

International students of UNEC visited the “Shot Monuments” placed in the garden of the National Art Museum on the eve of the “International Monuments and Historical Places Day”. The visit initiated by the fourth-year undergraduate students of the Russian School of Economics majoring in Marketing under the motto “Walk, See, Know, Share” who pass internship in UNEC’s Marketing and Communication Department.

The interns provided the overseas students with expanded information about Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s, Bulbul’s and Khurshidbanu Natavan’s shot monuments. They informed that these statues were taken back from the invaders after the National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s intervention and brought to the capital. After the restoration work held in the National Art Museum, it was decided to demonstrate the statues in the garden of the museum. UNEC students stressed that Armenians destroyed hundreds of historical monuments in the occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories.

Foreign students took the photos of the statues and shared them in social networking tagging as #ShotMonuments#Karabagh. They added their impressions to photos. Overseas students condemned the Armenian atrocities caused to cultural monuments.

The international students were in detail provided with the information about these outstanding people’s life and creations.

