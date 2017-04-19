Azerbaijani First VP meets rector of Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (PHOTO)

2017-04-19 10:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has met with rector of Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University Petr Glybochko.

Aliyeva highlighted cooperation with Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University. The first vice-president spoke of the activity of the university`s Baku branch, hailing the establishment of the branch as a very successful project.

Aliyeva said important work has been carried out in Azerbaijan`s healthcare system in recent years, adding that great strides have been made in this area.

The first vice-president said the major task now is to increase professionalism of those employed in the healthcare system. In this context, Aliyeva noted the significance of the activity of the Baku branch of Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.

The first vice-president expressed her confidence that students studying there will contribute to Azerbaijan`s healthcare system in the future.

“Education and healthcare are priority areas in all countries,” said Aliyeva, pointing out state attention to those fields in Azerbaijan.

Saying branches of the world`s leading universities operate in Baku, Aliyeva emphasized good prospects for the expansion of cooperation with Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.

Glybochko said he is pleased to meet with Aliyeva. He expressed his gratitude for appreciating the activity of the university`s Baku branch.

Glybochko said the university`s leading professors and teachers give classes at the Baku branch.

He said he visited the branch and met with students, adding that they are pleased to study there.

Glybochko said the Baku branch of Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University has modern material and technical resources.

The rector said third and fourth year students at the branch will pass structured exams, noting that this is of vital importance in terms of increasing professionalism of all students.