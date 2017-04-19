Azerbaijan to send gold, silver to Switzerland for refining

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC has signed a contract with the Swiss Argor-Heraeus company for refining of gold and silver alloys, AzerGold CJSC told Trend Apr. 19.

Gold and silver alloys obtained at the Chovdar gold processing complex in Azerbaijan’s Dashkesan district will be sent to Switzerland for refining, according to AzerGold CJSC.

Currently, AzerGold CJSC is preparing to export the first batch of gold and silver alloys.

AzerGold CJSC uses new technologies in exploration, development and management of non-ferrous metal deposits, modernization of the material and technical sources and their effective use, as well as other work for developing this sphere.